Two Omicron Carriers Die, One Fully Vaccinated

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria revealed that two Omicron patients had died.

"Two Omicron patients died. The temporary information we get is from Jakarta," said Riza at the City Hall, Monday (24/1).

The first patient who died was a resident of Pasar Minggu, who contracted Omicron after traveling abroad.

This carrier was briefly treated at Wisma Atlet before dying from Covid-19 complications, including breathing failure.

The patient had been vaccinated twice.

The second carrier was a resident of South Tangerang.

"The other one died at the Sari Asih Hospital in Ciputat, South Tangerang. [The patient had] comorbidities and was not vaccinated," Riza said. (mcr4/mcr20/jpnn)

