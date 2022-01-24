Two Omicron Carriers Die, One Fully Vaccinated
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria revealed that two Omicron patients had died.
"Two Omicron patients died. The temporary information we get is from Jakarta," said Riza at the City Hall, Monday (24/1).
The first patient who died was a resident of Pasar Minggu, who contracted Omicron after traveling abroad.
This carrier was briefly treated at Wisma Atlet before dying from Covid-19 complications, including breathing failure.
The patient had been vaccinated twice.
The second carrier was a resident of South Tangerang.
Also See:
"The other one died at the Sari Asih Hospital in Ciputat, South Tangerang. [The patient had] comorbidities and was not vaccinated," Riza said. (mcr4/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 2 Pasien Omicron Meninggal Dunia, 1 Telah Divaksin Penuh
Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria revealed that two Omicron patients had died.
RELATED NEWS
- Edy Mulyadi Trending on Twitter, PKS Speaks Out
- Five Copra Workers Die on Tugboat in Jambi
- More Houses Burned Ahead of Revote for Yalimo Regent in Papua
- Arteria Dahlan Offended Sundanese People, 212 PA Says
- Before Found Dead, Man Wanted to Commit Suicide with His Mother
- Medan Police Chief Riko Sunarko Fired for Alleged Bribery