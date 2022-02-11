Jakarta Prepares Six Isolation Spots for Covid-19 Patients

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta administration has prepared six isolation spots with a capacity of 921 beds for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms.

The six locations include Cik's Mansion in Central Jakarta with a capacity of 77 beds, Graha Wisata Ragunan in South Jakarta with 194 beds, Graha Wisata Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) in East Jakarta with 100 beds.

Then, there are the Education Quality Assurance Institute (LPMP) in South Jakarta with 150 beds, KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque in West Jakarta with 200 beds, and Wisma Adhyaksa Puri Loka in East Jakarta with 200 beds.

Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said that as of Thursday (10/2), only three locations had been used, namely Graha Wisata TMII, KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque, and Wisma Adhyaksa.

"Only 47 beds have been used, so there are still 874 more beds," said Riza at the City Hall, Friday (11/2).

Riza said Graha Wisata TMII had been opened for asymptomatic patients since Monday (7/2).

"Wisma Ragunan is set to be used as an isolation place starting March 1," he added.

As of Thursday (10/2), the number of active cases has reached 86,901.