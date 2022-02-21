Jakarta Buries 382 Covid-19 Victims in One Week

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Jakarta has increased recently.

The capital recorded 382 deaths from February 13 to February 19.

It was an increase of around 32 percent from the previous week, when 264 deaths were confirmed.

The daily number of victims has also continued to increase.

According to the Jakarta Health Agency, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has now reached 14,326, while the death rate is 1.3 percent.

Of those tested positive, 92.0 percent were declared cured.

The number of active cases in Jakarta increased by 9,453 on Saturday, bringing the current number of active cases to 75,466.

The Jakarta Health Agency's head of disease prevention and control division, Dwi Oktavia, appealed to the public to be aware of the increasing transmission of the Omicron variant. (mcr4/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

