Jakarta May Add Up Covid-19 Beds to 22,000 as Omicron Worsens

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta may add up the number of beds at Covid-19 referral hospitals to 22,000, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria has said.

This is to anticipate an increase in Covid-19 cases with moderate and severe symptoms.

According to Riza, the Jakarta administration prepared 11,000 beds when the Delta variant occurred last year.

"We were ready with 11,000 for the second wave and we will prepare up to 22,000. Insya Allah [God willing]. If it is really needed, we are ready," said Riza at the City Hall, Monday (7/2).

In addition, Jakarta is likely to prepare 1,500 ICU beds.

Riza said that the bed occupancy rate (BOR) in Jakarta had reached 62 percent.

It means that of the 5,518 beds prepared, 3,631 have been filled.

Meanwhile, of the 740 ICU beds prepared, 254 have been used. (mcr4/mcr20/jpnn)

