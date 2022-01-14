JPNN.com

6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Greater Jakarta

Friday, 14 January 2022 – 17:31 GMT+7
Dozens of office workers at the South Jakarta Mayor's Office ran outside amid an earthquake on Friday (14/1) / Credit: ANTARA, Sihol Hasugian

jpnn.com, BANTEN - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred in the Sumur area, Banten, Friday (14/1) afternoon.

The shake reached Banten's surroundings, including Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the earthquake would not lead to a tsunami.

Based on JPNN.com's observation, residents in affected cities ran out of houses and buildings when the earthquake started.

"I felt dizzy. I didn't know there was an earthquake, but I got out," said Rino, a resident in the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium area, Bekasi. (cr1/mcr20/jpnn)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred in the Sumur area, Banten.
