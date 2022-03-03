5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sorong City, West Papua

english.jpnn.com, SORONG - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 rocked the city of Sorong, West Papua, on Thursday (3/3).

The earthquake occurred at 08.25 a.m. local time. It did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the epicenter of the earthquake was at coordinates 0.58 south latitude and 131.35 east longitude.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 34 km northeast of Sorong with a depth of 12 kilometers.

Based on the BMKG analysis, the Sorong earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami when viewed from its magnitude or strength.

A resident of Malu in Sorong, Wiwin, admitted that she felt the shock of the earthquake.

When the earthquake occurred, she immediately ran out of the house to avoid the worst.

"The earthquake was strong. I was shocked and immediately ordered my son and husband out to the yard," said Wiwin.