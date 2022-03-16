5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sukabumi

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 – 15:15 GMT+7
Illustration of an earthquake / Credit: Sultan Amanda, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, SUKABUMI - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 rocked the southeastern area of Sukabumi, West Java, Wednesday (16/3) at around 10 a.m.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake was located at 7.94 latitude and 106.94 east longitude, 113 kilometers southeast of Sukabumi, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors caused by the earthquake reached as far as the city of Bandung, West Java.

A Bandung resident, Hugo (33), said that he felt a vibration when he was inside the house.

"I saw the laptop shaking on the table," he told JPNN.com.

Hugo added that the shake was felt for a few seconds.

The impact on other areas or material losses remained unknown.

BMKG Bandung has not provided further information regarding this incident. (mcr27/mcr20/jpnn)

