5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Halmahera Sea

jpnn.com, HALMAHERA UTARA - A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the North Halmahera Sea, North Maluku, Monday (10/1) early morning, said the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The BMKG said on its official website that the earthquake was about 4 kilometers northwest of the region.

The coordinates of the earthquake were 1.52 north latitude and 127.86 east longitude.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the middle of the sea at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The BMKG ensured that the earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

According to BMKG records, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the same location on Saturday (8/1) afternoon. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

