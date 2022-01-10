5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Halmahera Sea
jpnn.com, HALMAHERA UTARA - A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the North Halmahera Sea, North Maluku, Monday (10/1) early morning, said the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
The BMKG said on its official website that the earthquake was about 4 kilometers northwest of the region.
The coordinates of the earthquake were 1.52 north latitude and 127.86 east longitude.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the middle of the sea at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The BMKG ensured that the earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.
According to BMKG records, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the same location on Saturday (8/1) afternoon. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
Also See:
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Gempa Bermagnitudo 5,2 Guncang Halmahera Utara
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the North Halmahera Sea, North Maluku, Monday (10/1) early morning.
RELATED NEWS
- Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed
- Dozens of Orphans in Medan Allegedly Poisoned by Donated Food
- Spirit Doll Content Can Make Children Develop False Beliefs: Expert
- Floods in Papua's Jayapura Kill Seven
- Giant Fish Found by Residents at Flood Site in Aceh
- Habib Bahar Files for Suspension of His Detention Over Hoax