Explosion in Banten Kills Husband, Injures Wife

jpnn.com, BANTEN - An explosion occurred in Cimanggu, Pandeglang regency, Banten, on Sunday (9/1), resulting in the death of one resident, the Banten Police said.

The resident killed was UL (38), a motorcycle taxi driver.

His wife, IL (36), was seriously injured by the explosion.

Banten Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Shinto Silitonga said on Monday (10/1) that the explosion was loud enough to be heard as far as 10 kilometers.

Upon hearing the explosion, local residents flocked to the scene and found the married couple in the rubble of the destroyed house.

Currently, the Pandeglang Police are inspecting the scene and examining witnesses to find out the cause of the explosion.

UL's body was autopsied at the Berkah Pandeglang Hospital on Monday (10/01).

The medical team also performed a dental autopsy and DNA testing. The explosive residues were also tested.