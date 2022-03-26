5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi

english.jpnn.com, KENDARI - A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on Saturday (26/3) night at around 9.16 p.m. local time.

The shock was felt as far as Konawe regency. The tin roofs of houses creaked within seconds of the earthquake.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) informed that the earthquake occurred at 3.83 latitude and 122.69 east longitude, or 27 kilometers northeast of Kendari, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Please be careful of possible aftershocks," the BMKG said on its website.

The BMKG confirmed that the earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami.

Previously, there was also an earthquake in Kendari, which occurred on Friday (25/3) night around 9.20 p.m. local time.

The BMKG said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Soropia district, Konawe, with a depth of two kilometers. (mcr20/jpnn)

