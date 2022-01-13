Four Accused Drug Couriers Sentenced to Death in Aceh

JPNN.com

Thursday, 13 January 2022 – 21:52 GMT+7
Authorities confiscated meth circulating in Banda Aceh / Credit: ANTARA, M Haris SA

jpnn.com, ACEH - Four accused drug couriers have been sentenced to death by the Banda Aceh District Court.

They have allegedly transported 470.7 kilograms of meth.

Banda Aceh District Court spokesperson Sadri said the death sentence was read out at a hearing chaired by M. Jamil on Tuesday (11/1).

The defendants, who are detained at the Nusakambangan Prison, Central Java, attended the trial virtually.

"The four defendants are Mohd Izuan bin Hamid, Alfian bin Ismail, Heri Gunawan bin Raswadi, and Agus Mizbkhuk Falevi," said Sadri, Wednesday (12/1).

The defendants were proven guilty of violating Article 114 and Article 132 of Law Number 35/2009 regarding narcotics.

"The verdict of the panel of judges was the same as that demanded by the public prosecutor," said Sadri.

The incident started with Mohd Izuan, who was serving his sentence at the Cipinang Prison, Jakarta, working with a wanted African citizen named Asoka to pick up meth in Aceh.

