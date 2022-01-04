20 West Java Residents Contract Omicron After Traveling Abroad
jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - A total of 20 residents of West Java have contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after an overseas trip.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said they were now under quarantine in Jakarta.
"This is breaking news, not at the community level. All of them crossed national borders," said Ridwan at Gedung Sate in Bandung.
Ridwan added there was no local transmission of Omicron in West Java. Nevertheless, he said he would make sure that his subordinates would be proactive in addressing the issues caused by the new variant.
The West Java administration and the West Java Covid-19 task force have estimated the worst possible scenarios within 14 days after the New Year holiday.
"Oxygen has been prepared. Basically, everything is refilled, like when we were anticipating Delta," Ridwan said. (mcr27/fat/mcr20/jpnn)
