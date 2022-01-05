Habib Bahar Files for Suspension of His Detention Over Hoax
jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Habib Bahar has filed for the suspension of his detention for spreading hoax, West Java Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ibrahim Tompo has confirmed.
"We received the letter through his lawyer this afternoon," said Ibrahim at the West Java Police Headquarters, Wednesday (5/1).
Ibrahim said that his party would submit the letter of suspension to the investigators for later consideration.
"We will automatically give investigators the opportunity to complete the entire series of investigations and case files. It usually requires the presence of a suspect, so the consideration is always up to the investigators," he said.
Therefore, Ibrahim said, he could not confirm whether Habib's suspension letter would be approved ot not.
Habib was named a suspect on Monday (3/1) for spreading hoax.
He was immediately detained at the West Java Police Headquarters after a 10-hour examination. (mcr27/mcr20/jpnn)
