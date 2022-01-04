JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Habib Bahar Detained After Being Named Suspect for Spreading Hoax

Habib Bahar Detained After Being Named Suspect for Spreading Hoax

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 – 13:54 GMT+7
Habib Bahar Detained After Being Named Suspect for Spreading Hoax - JPNN.com English
Habib Bahar arrived at the West Java Police Headquarters, Monday (3/1) / Credit: Nur Fidhiah Shabrina, JPNN

jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Indonesian Islamic scholar Habib Bahar was detained by the West Java Police on Monday (3/1) after being named a suspect for spreading hoax.

Bahar was detained after undergoing a 10-hour examination at the West Java Police Headquarters.

In addition to Bahar, West Java Police investigators also named TR a suspect and detained him. TR was the one who uploaded Bahar's preaching video to social media.

Also See:

"To support the investigation process, investigators detained [Bahar]," said West Java Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Arief Rachman.

The police found two strong pieces of evidence that made Bahar a suspect, said Arief.

Bahar was charged with both the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law and the Criminal Code.

Also See:

Before undergoing the examination on Monday, Bahar said if he was to be detained, it would be a sign that democratic justice in Indonesia was dead. (mar5/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Habib Bahar Ditahan, Polda Jabar: Untuk Kepentingan Penyidikan

Habib Bahar was detained by the West Java Police on Monday (3/1) after being named a suspect for spreading hoax.
TAGS   Habib Bahar Suspect Habib Bahar Detention Habib Bahar Arrest Bahar Smith Hoax

RELATED NEWS