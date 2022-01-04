Habib Bahar Detained After Being Named Suspect for Spreading Hoax

jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Indonesian Islamic scholar Habib Bahar was detained by the West Java Police on Monday (3/1) after being named a suspect for spreading hoax.

Bahar was detained after undergoing a 10-hour examination at the West Java Police Headquarters.

In addition to Bahar, West Java Police investigators also named TR a suspect and detained him. TR was the one who uploaded Bahar's preaching video to social media.

"To support the investigation process, investigators detained [Bahar]," said West Java Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Arief Rachman.

The police found two strong pieces of evidence that made Bahar a suspect, said Arief.

Bahar was charged with both the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law and the Criminal Code.

Before undergoing the examination on Monday, Bahar said if he was to be detained, it would be a sign that democratic justice in Indonesia was dead. (mar5/mcr20/jpnn)

