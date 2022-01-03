Surabaya Tourists Contract Omicron After Traveling to Bali

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Two people from Surabaya, East Java, have contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a vacation to Bali.

"They are asymptomatic," said Health Ministry Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi in a press release, Sunday (2/1).

Siti said the two people had been on vacation to Bali with their extended family right before testing positive for Covid-19.

Both patients are now isolating themselves in hospital.

With the two additional cases, the total number of Omicron cases in Indonesia has reached 138, consisting of 135 imported cases and three local transmitted cases.

The government has been monitoring the increased risk of Covid-19 transmission at both the provincial and district levels.

The central government and local administrations work closely to monitor potential new clusters and speed up the assessment of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Siti added that the Omicron variant had a high transmission rate and a low risk of severity.