300 Attackers Wearing White Headbands Damage Pesantren in NTB
jpnn.com, NUSA TENGGARA BARAT - Around 300 unidentified people attacked the As-Sunnah Pesantren (Islamic Boarding School) on Jalan Raya Desa Bagik Nyaka, Aikmel district, East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), on Sunday (2/1).
Some of the perpetrators drove cars to the scene, while others were on foot.
The NTB Police are still trying to uncover the case.
The perpetrators arrived at around 02.15 a.m. local time, arming themselves with machetes.
To prevent themselves from being easily tracked by the police, the perpetrators wore ski masks and veils.
The attackers also wore white headbands to identify themselves.
After entering the pesantren complex, the perpetrators immediately damaged school facilities.
As a result of the sudden attack, one car parked in the courtyard caught fire. Several other cars and motorbikes around the pesantren were also damaged.
