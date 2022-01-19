NTB Residents Dismantle Mosque's Roof Resembling That of Church

jpnn.com, NUSA TENGGARA BARAT - A video showing residents of Bima, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), demolishing the roof of a mosque has gone viral on social media in the last three days.

The roof of the mosque was demolished because it was considered to resemble a church roof.

In the 25-second video, one resident was seen climbing onto the roof of the mosque, while people witnessed the action nearby.

"Is it a sin to build a mosque like a church?" wrote the uploader of the video.

After the video went viral, the Bima administration immediately clarified what had happened.

The Bima public communications team said the incident took place in Tambe village, Bolo district, which was a relocation site for residents affected by floods.

The prayer building was built together with housing constructions during the relocation.

The construction was carried out by the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry and financed by the central government.