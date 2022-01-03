Palestinian Man Escapes from Detention Center in Surabaya

jpnn.com, JAWA TIMUR - A Palestinian man detained at the immigration detention center in Surabaya has escaped.

The man, identified with the initials MDH (42), went on a rampage and took off with the detention center's service vehicle.

MDH had a fight with one of the officers while trying to get into the vehicle.

East Java immigration head Jaya Saputra said MDH escaped on Tuesday (2/2) at around noon.

Jaya said the incident happened when officers were about to lock the detention block according to the existing operational procedure.

The Palestinian detainee who was taking clothes off a clothesline suddenly ran out of the block and tried to take an officer's motorbike.

Fights broke out between MDH and the police officer, and the former managed to run to the front door.

After arriving in the front of the police station, MDH damaged the car key storage area and took a car in the garage.