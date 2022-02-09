Governor's Son Killed in Single Accident in Central Jakarta
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A police officer, who was also the son of the North Kalimantan Governor, died in a single accident in Central Jakarta on Monday (7/2) early morning.
The victim was Adjutant Commissioner Novandi Arya Kharisma (31). He died with a woman after their Toyota Camry was burned to the ground.
"This victim, Novandi Arya Kharisma, was a member of the police force, who served for the East Kalimantan Police," Jakarta Police traffic director Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo said during a press conference, Tuesday (8/2) night.
The victims' bodies have been handed over to the families for burial.
Sambodo said that before his death, Novandi came to Jakarta to participate in vocational education.
The police are conducting further investigations.
The deadly accident started with a Toyota Camry traveling from the south to the north of Salemba.
According to the police, the vehicle was traveling at a fairly high speed.
The son of the North Kalimantan Governor died in a single accident in Central Jakarta.
RELATED NEWS
- Jakarta May Add Up Covid-19 Beds to 22,000 as Omicron Worsens
- Policewoman Escape Unrelated to Leaked Sex Tape: Police
- Elementary School Teacher in Bandung Murdered in School Yard
- Government Raises PPKM Status in Greater Jakarta to Level 3
- Vendor Fined 10 times Bigger Than Mall Over Covid-19 Violations
- Policewoman in Manado Wanted After Leaving Work for Over 30 Days