General Dudung Sheds Tears When Visiting Son of Murdered Soldier

english.jpnn.com, SIDOARJO - Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman visited the grave of First Sergeant Eka Andriyanto Hasugian in the Dungus village public cemetery, Sidoarjo, East Java, Monday (4/4).

Dudung and his wife sprinkled flower petals and prayed for the late Sergeant Eka.

Eka was a soldier who was attacked and killed by a group of unknown people, suspected to be members of an armed criminal group, at his residence on Jalan Trans Elelim, Elelim district, Yalimo regency, Papua, on Thursday (31/3).

Dudung also visited the funeral home in Sidoarjo and one of the victim's sons who survived the attack at dr Soetomo Hospital in Surabaya.

He conveyed his condolences directly to Eka's family.

At the funeral home, Dudung's wife carried Eka's son. Sitting beside them was Dudung, who was seen wiping tears several times.

Dudung promised that he would cover the education costs of Eka's two sons and promised to send the victim's younger brother to the Military Academy.

He also ensured that his party would continue to hunt down the alleged perpetrators who killed Eka and his wife.