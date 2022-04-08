House Member Hillary Lasut Dismisses Drug Abuse Rumours

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - House of Representatives (DPR) Commission I member Hillary Brigitta Lasut has dismissed the rumours that she was arrested by the police for drug abuse.

Previously, it was reported that the West Jakarta Police had arrested a DPR member with the initials AW and a woman with the initials HL. However, since the information was circulated on Thursday (7/4) night, the police have not issued an official statement regarding the arrest.

Hillary emphasized that the woman with the initials HL was not her.

"Guys, it's not me. How come, many people ask," said Hillary on her Instagram account, Friday morning (8/4).

The NasDem politician even did a live broadcast to refute the rumours.

"Once again, it wasn't me. I was even more surprised that the DPR leadership had called and asked about it," she continued.

Hillary said she was currently in Jakarta with her grandmother and was not being questioned by the police. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

