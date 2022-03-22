Gorontalo Policeman Beni Mutahir Shot Dead by Drug Convict
english.jpnn.com, GORONTALO - A Gorontalo policeman, Senior Adjutant Commissioner Beni Mutahir, was allegedly shot dead on Monday (21/3) by a drug convict.
The police officer served as the director of detention and evidence at the Gorontalo Police.
The shooting incident was confirmed by Gorontalo Police general crimes director Senior Commissioner Nur Santiko.
"We are currently investigating the motive. However, we need to say that there had been a procedural violation by the victim," said Nur.
He said the shooter was currently in custody.
Meanwhile, the victim's body is in the morgue to be cleaned.
"The victim was shot once in the left temple through to the right using a homemade weapon," Nur said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
