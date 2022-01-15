Four Indonesian Celebrities Arrested for Drugs in Early 2022
Saturday, 15 January 2022 – 00:15 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police have again arrested an Indonesian celebrity on suspicion of drug abuse. This time, it is comedian Fico Fachriza.
Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan confirmed the arrest of Fico.
However, Endra did not explain in detail the chronology of the arrest.
Before Fico, three other celebrities were also arrested for drug abuse in January 2022.
1. Naufal Samudra
The Jakarta Police arrested Naufal Samudra on suspicion of drug abuse on Friday (7/1).
The police found no evidence in the arrest, but Naufal's urine test came out positive.
The 22-year-old soap opera actor was required to undergo rehabilitation for 10 months at the Cibubur Hospital.
At least four Indonesian celebrities have been arrested for drug abuse in January this year.
