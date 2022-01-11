Nia Ramadhani Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Drug Abuse
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Soap opera star Nia Ramadhani and her husband, Ardi Bakrie, were sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse on Tuesday (11/1).
Based on jpnn.com's observation, Nia could not hold back her tears after the trial. She looked disappointed with the verdict.
The husband and wife declined to comment.
Besides Nia and Ardi, their driver named Zen Vivianto was also found guilty of drug abuse.
"We will file an appeal," said Ardi.
Previously, prosecutors demanded that Nia, Ardi, and Zen undergo medical rehabilitation for one year at the Cibubur Hospital, East Jakarta.
Also See:
Nia and Ardi were arrested at their residence in South Jakarta on July 7, 2021.
The police confiscated a clip of crystal meth weighing 0.78 grams and a suction device. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Divonis 1 Tahun Penjara, Nia Ramadhani Menyeka Air Mata
Nia Ramadhani and her husband, Ardi Bakrie, were sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse.
RELATED NEWS
- Komnas Brushes Off Allegation Over Exploitation of Gala Sky
- Irwansyah May Lose Assets Pledged to Bank by Younger Brother
- Singer Ashanty Contracts Covid-19 After Visiting Turkey
- Naila Husna Shares Key to Becoming Successful News Presenter
- Cassandra Angelie Not Detained After Being Named Suspect
- Nindy Ellesse Fought Breast Cancer for Three Years Before Death