Nia Ramadhani Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Drug Abuse

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Soap opera star Nia Ramadhani and her husband, Ardi Bakrie, were sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse on Tuesday (11/1).

Based on jpnn.com's observation, Nia could not hold back her tears after the trial. She looked disappointed with the verdict.

The husband and wife declined to comment.

Besides Nia and Ardi, their driver named Zen Vivianto was also found guilty of drug abuse.

"We will file an appeal," said Ardi.

Previously, prosecutors demanded that Nia, Ardi, and Zen undergo medical rehabilitation for one year at the Cibubur Hospital, East Jakarta.

Nia and Ardi were arrested at their residence in South Jakarta on July 7, 2021.

The police confiscated a clip of crystal meth weighing 0.78 grams and a suction device. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

