Unnamed Famous DJ Arrested for Drug Abuse

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A famous disc jockey (DJ) with the initials CD has been arrested by the Jakarta Police on suspicion of drug abuse.

This was confirmed by Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan on Thursday (17/3).

"The Jakarta Police just made an arrest over narcotics abuse," Zulpan told the media. "The celebrity who was arrested is a famous DJ."

Also See: Thai Drug Convict Deported After 11 Years in Bali Prison

The evidence secured by the police was class II narcotics, namely methamphetamine.

Zulpan said he could not reveal further about the arrest of CD.

"More information will follow," said Zulpan. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Siapa Artis sekaligus DJ Inisial CD yang Ditangkap Polisi karena Narkoba?