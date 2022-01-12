Musician Ardhito Pramono Arrested for Drug Abuse

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – 18:09 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian musician Ardhito Pramono has been arrested for drug abuse.

This was confirmed by Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan on Wednesday (12/1).

Ardhito was arrested by the West Jakarta Police officers at his home in East Jakarta.

Currently, he is under intensive investigation at the West Jakarta Police Headquarters.

According to West Jakarta Police narcotics investigation head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Danang Setiyo, Ardhito had used marijuana.

Ardhito is more well-known for his music, but he is also a creative planner, a music director, and an actor.

The 26-year-old started out covering songs on YouTube. (cr3/jpnn)

