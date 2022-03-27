House Member Ichsan Firdaus Dies of Heart Attack

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A member of the House of Representatives (DPR) from the Golkar Party, Ichsan Firdaus, passed away on Sunday (27/3).

Ichsan, who was a member of the House Commission IV, passed away in the early hours due to heart disease.

People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) chairman Bambang Soesatyo, familiarly known as Bamsoet, reminisced his friendship with the deceased.

"He was one of the few young politicians in the DPR who worked hard to fulfill their mandate," Bamsoet said.

Bamsoet revealed that the last time he met Ichsan was on Wednesday (23/3) morning.

"We met before he left for Yogyakarta to complete his doctorate at [Gadjah Mada University]," Bamsoet wrote on Instagram.

Ichsan had served as a member of the DPR for two terms. (mar1/mcr20/jpnn)

