Armed Group Seized Military Grenade Before Attacking Marines
english.jpnn.com, NDUGA - The Indonesian Navy is investigating the attack by an armed criminal group against marines in Nduga, Papua, last Saturday (26/3).
Navy spokesman First Admiral Julius Widjojono said that based on the preliminary investigation, it was suspected that the attackers had seized a grenade belonging to an officer and used it to attack a post guarded by the marines.
According to Julius, the armed group attacked the Quary Bawah Post from two directions, behind the market and the Alguru River.
At that time, some personnel guarding the post responded with gunfire and chased after the attackers.
As a result of the attack, two personnel, First Lieutenant M. Iqbal and First Private Wison Anderson Here, died.
Meanwhile, two other personnel, Second Sergeant Rendi Febriansyah and Second Sergeant Ebit Erisman, were seriously injured.
Six other personnel, namely Second Sergeant Bayu Pratama, First Private Rahmad Sulman, Second Private Dicky Sugara, First Private Adik Saputra A., Second Private La Harmin, and Second Private Alif Dwi Putra, suffered minor injuries.
"The evacuation of victims will be carried out as soon as possible using a helicopter heading to Timika, adjusting to the weather," said Julius.
The Indonesian Military (TNI) is investigating the attack by an armed criminal group against marines in Nduga, Papua.
