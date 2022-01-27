TNI Commander Departs for Papua After Three Soldiers Killed

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa immediately left for Papua after three soldiers were allegedly killed by an armed group at the Gome Koramil Post in Puncak regency, Papua, Thursday (27/1).

This was revealed by House Commission I member Hasanuddin.

Andika should have accompanied Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto for a meeting with the House Commission I in Jakarta's Senayan.

Hasanuddin expressed his regret over the increasing number of victims in Papua.

"We offer our deepest condolences," Hasanuddin told reporters at the Parliament Complex.

Previously, Colonel Aqsha Erlangga said three TNI personnel died and another soldier was in critical condition after the attack. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

