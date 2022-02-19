Armed Group Attacks Aminggaru Airport, One Soldier Shot

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - An armed group reportedly carried out an attack in Puncak regency, Papua, Saturday (19/2) morning.

As a result, a member of the Indonesian Air Force, Chief Soldier Fermansyah, was shot in the right shoulder.

Kapendam XVII/Cenderawasih Colonel Infantry Aqsha Erlangga said the incident occurred at Aminggaru Ilaga Airport, Puncak, around 7.56 a.m. local time.

He added that Fermansyah was now under medical treatment.

"Currently, the victim is conscious and has been evacuated to the Ilaga Health Center," he said.

Aqsha said that the victim would be evacuated to Mimika regency using an Indonesian Air Force helicopter.

"The situation is now under control. Authorities are still making pursuit efforts," he said. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)

