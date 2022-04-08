Armed Group Allegedly Burns Houses After Losing Member Ali Kogoya

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - An armed criminal group (KKB) has once again set fire to the houses of residents around Ilaga, Puncak regency, Papua.

Papuan Police chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri suspected that the arson was carried out as an expression of anger after one of the KKB members was shot dead by the police.

"It's true that after KKB member Ali Teu Kogoya was shot dead on Sunday (3/4), KKB reportedly set fire to residents' houses," said Mathius in Jayapura, Thursday (7/4) night.

Ali, who was a member of the Koyawage group, had a rifle that he brought from Undius Kogoya, who is currently joining Kelenak Telenggen in Ilaga.

Mathius said that since Tuesday (5/4), at least 16 houses had been burned down by KKB members around Ilaga.

Due to the heated situation, residents fled to safer places, including the Puncak Police headquarters in Ilaga.

"KKB continues to try to lure members, and when we are weak, they will attack and seize weapons and ammunition," said Mathius.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties. However, Mathius asked his subordinates to always be vigilant and not to be provoked by the actions. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

