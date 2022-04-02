Moeldoko Condemns Murder of Midwife and Her Husband in Papua

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko has condemned the murder of midwife Sri Lestari Indah Putri and her husband First Sergeant Eka Hasugian by an armed criminal group on Thursday (31/3) morning.

"I strongly condemn the attack against midwife Sri Lestari Indah and her husband," Moeldoko wrote on his personal Instagram account, Friday (1/4).

The former Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander admitted that he was very surprised to hear the killing of Sri, who was a health worker and a civil servant at the Elim Yalimo Health Center.

Moreover, Moeldoko said that he had an emotional connection with midwives for the past few years. This is because he has been fighting for midwives to become candidates for civil servants.

"I express my deepest condolences. I hope that the bereaved family, especially their two sons, will be given strength and fortitude," he said.

Sri and her husband were tortured and shot dead during the horrific incident. In addition, their second child suffered injuries to the fingers.

The Papuan Police are currently investigating the case. (mar1/mcr20/jpnn)

