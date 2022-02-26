Smart Aviation Plane Skids Due to Slippery Runway in Papua

JPNN.com

Saturday, 26 February 2022 – 16:31 GMT+7
A Smart Aviation aircraft skidded at the Kampung Bayabiru Perintis Airfield, Paniai regency, Papua / Credit: The Papua Police

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - A Pilatus plane belonging to Smart Cakrawala Aviation skidded at the Kampung Bayabiru Perintis Airfield, Paniai regency, Papua, Saturday (26/2) morning.

There were no fatalities or injuries in the incident.

However, the plane, piloted by Capt. David Alonso and co-pilot Febrian Sahe, suffered severe damage to the front.

Papua Police spokesman Senior Commissioner AM Kamal said the accident was allegedly caused by the runway being slippery and uphill.

"During landing, the plane skidded into a ditch and then hit a residential area," said Kamal.

According to him, the commercial aircraft carried a pilot, a co-pilot, and four passengers.

"The passengers were just shocked, but everything is fine," said Kamal. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)

