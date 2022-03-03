Manpower Ministry Revises Controversial JHT Policy

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah has confirmed that she is currently revising Manpower Minister Regulation Number 2/2022 regarding the procedures and terms of payment of old-age security benefits (JHT).

This is a follow-up to President Joko Widodo's directives to simplify procedures for the payment of JHT.

Ida emphasized that in principle, the provisions regarding JHT claims would be made simpler in consideration of aspirations from trade and labour unions.

"Insya Allah [God willing], it will be completed soon," said Ida.

While the said regulation is under revision, the ministry will refer to Manpower Minister Regulation Number 19/2015 as the reference of JHT claims for workers, including those who are laid off or resign.

"I need to reiterate that the old Manpower Minister Regulation is still in effect and is still the basis for workers to claim JHT," said Ida.

Moreover, Ida added, laid-off workers could also claim the job-loss benefits (JKP). JKP participants will receive cash, job market information, and job training. (mcr10/mcr20/jpnn)

