Manpower Ministry to Launch Job Loss Benefit for Laid-Off Workers

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Manpower Ministry will launch the job loss insurance (JKP) for participants of the workers social security scheme (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan).

Ministry spokesperson Chairul Fadhly Harahap said the program had started since February 11, but the ministry would schedule an official inauguration ceremony soon.

He stated that the JKP program was intended for workers who were laid off, with benefits including cash, job market information, and job training.

"Based on actuarial calculations, there will be around 629,000 JKP beneficiaries in 2022," Chairul said in a press release, Tuesday (22/2).

According to him, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan has started paying JKP cash to a number of participants.

"As of February 18, there are about 48 people who have claimed the JKP benefit," he said. (mark/mcr20/jpnn)

