Ustaz in Samarinda Killed by His Own Students Out of Spite
english.jpnn.com, SAMARINDA - An ustaz in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, has died after being attacked by two of his students.
Ustaz Eko Hadi Prasetyo (43) was found lying covered in blood near the Darul As'sadah Islamic Boarding School, Samarinda, on Wednesday (23/2).
The victim was found in a critical condition and was immediately rushed to the Abdul Wahab Sjahranie Hospital (AWS Hospital). Unfortunately, his life could not be saved due to heavy bleeding.
Sungai Pinang Police criminal investigation unit head Second Inspector Bambang said that after the incident, the police immediately investigated and processed the crime scene.
The police found that Eko had been attacked by two alleged perpetrators, who were his own students, namely AA and HR.
"About half an hour into the investigation, we were led to these two alleged perpetrators. We immediately detained both of them," said Bambang.
The two students admitted that they had committed the act out of revenge. They said Eko had confiscated their mobile phones during class hours, the day before the incident.
The students then allegedly beat up their teacher on Wednesday after the victim finished the dawn prayer.
