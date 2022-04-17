Love Triangle Leads to Murder of Makassar Transportation Officer

english.jpnn.com, MAKASSAR - An employee of the Makassar City Transportation Agency, Najamuddin Sewang, was allegedly shot dead while crossing Jalan Danau Tanjung Bunga, Maccini Sombala village, Tamalate district, Makassar, on Sunday (3/4).

The police have named four suspects in the murder case, identified with the initials S, A, KKM, and IA.

IA was later known to be Iqbal Asnan, the head of the Makassar Public Order Agency (Satpol PP), who was the alleged mastermind of the murder.

Makassar Police chief Senior Commissioner Budhi Haryanto said the murder was triggered by a love triangle involving a woman with the initial R.

From the information gathered, the woman turned out to be Rachmawaty alias Rachma.

Rachma works at the Makassar City Transportation Agency, serving as the head of public transportation.

The victim's older brother, Juni Sewang, said that his brother and the alleged perpetrator, Iqbal Isnan, were good friends.

Iqbal once introduced Rachma to the victim. Along the way, Iqbal suspected that Najamuddin and Rachma had a relationship.