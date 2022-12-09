Gojek Most Used for Transportation and Logistics in Indonesia

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The latest study done by the economic research center Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) found Gojek to be the most used application (app) for transportation and logistics services among Indonesians.

The study, themed "Industry Trends in Consumer Perceptions of Online Transportation and Logistics Services” also found the two services to be resilient even during economic turmoil.

Indef further found that among users who have more than one online transportation and logistics app on their smartphones, Gojek was the brand with the highest level of consumer satisfaction.



The study, which surveyed users of multiple apps, found that 82% of online transportation consumers use Gojek, followed by Grab with 53%.

Also See: Society Increasingly Dependent on GOTO Ecosystem Services

Other brands such as Maxim and InDriver were far behind in terms of usage with 19.6% and 4.9% respectively.

The trend is similar in online logistics, where the majority of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and sellers mostly used Gojek (via its logistics services GoSend) with a portion of 64%, followed by Grab (42%), ShopeeXpress (28%), Lalamove (18.7%), AnterAja (10.9%), NinjaXpress (7.8%), and Deliveree (5.4%).



Indef Research Director Esther Sri Astuti Soeryaningrum said that the survey found online transportation and logistics industries to be resilient, even in the midst of economic uncertainty and when mobility restrictions were at its peak during the pandemic.

Indef looked deeper into the two sectors given how they have supported Indonesia's digital economic growth.



“Results of the survey showed that the demand for online transportation services tends to be stable and even increases after the easing of mobility restrictions as it is today, with consumers using the services at an average of 4-12 times per week," explained Esther.



Today, online transportation has become a daily necessity for consumers who us it to increase productivity and make travel more efficient in terms of time and costs.

Also See: House Member Urges Government to Evaluate PeduliLindungi App

Changes in consumption patterns from offline to online combined with improving mobility are predicted to increase the demand for online transportation and logistics in the future.



"In fact, more than half of consumers surveyed said they would continue to use online transportation services even without promotions, and 60 percent said they would increase their use of online transportation as mobility begins to recover after the pandemic," said Esther.



The survey also found that consumer preferences for the two services have changed. "Now aspects such as security and time efficiency are the main considerations for consumers. This situation has shifted from previously, where price affordability was the main purchasing factor," said Esther.



Online transportation users said that service security is the most important priority over affordability. Other attributes that ranked highly include service quality (driving comfort and ease of use) and increased productivity.

Meanwhile for online logistics services, online sellers prioritize service quality, especially the speed of delivery of goods.