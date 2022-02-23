Mojokerto Family Terrorized with Tombstone Delivered to Their Home

english.jpnn.com, MOJOKERTO - A resident named Kapisah in Ngrambut hamlet, Padangasri village, Jatirejo district, Mojokerto regency, East Java, has said that his family has received fictitious deliveries for three consecutive days.

At first, the goods he received looked normal. On the first day, he was sent a refrigerator, which was delivered by truck. His son, Yusuf, received building materials such as cement, iron frames, ceramics, and tiles. They had never ordered the items.

However, they became terrorized when the items that kept coming were stranger. He said some of his family members received wreaths and a tombstone.

"We're told by the delivery person that the refrigerator was a surprise for my birthday," said Kapisah, Monday (21/2).

The orders were sent from several places such as Mojokerto, Surabaya, and Malang.

"It's said the goods were sent had been paid, but when they checked, it turned out that the payment receipt was fake," he said.

The items were eventually returned to their respective stores, with the family clarifying that they had never ordered them.

"Everything was returned. We didn't pay because we didn't order the items," he said.