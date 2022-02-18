Kalbe Farma Releases Movfor to Treat Covid-19 Patients

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Pharmaceutical company Kalbe Farma, together with Amarox Pharma Global, has released Movfor, the newest anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients.

It is intended for Covid-19 patients aged over 18 years with mild and moderate symptoms.

Furthermore, the drug is also used for patients that do not require oxygen administration or those that do not have an increased risk of developing a severe Covid-19 infection.

Amarox General Manager Sandeep Sur said the anti-viral drug had received an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM).

Movfor is the first Molnupiravir product to obtain an emergency use permit from BPOM in Indonesia.

"Based on the results of the phase 3 clinical trial, Molnupiravir is effective against the existing SARS-CoV-2 virus and has the potential to inhibit infection of the Omicron variant with an RT-PCR viral clearance result of 100 percent on day 5," said Sandeep in a press release on Friday.

He said Mofvor had been marketed and used to treat Covid-19 patients in India and several ASEAN countries.

Kalbe Farma Director Mulia Lie said the company had 76 distribution branches in 34 provinces to support wider access and availability of the drug throughout Indonesia. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kabar Baik, Obat Covid-19 Movfor Mulai Dipasarkan