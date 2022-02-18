Two Separate Earthquakes Shake Garut, Pangandaran

english.jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Two separate earthquakes rocked Garut and Pangandaran in West Java in the early hours of Friday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has asked the residents of West Java to be prepared for potential aftershocks.

"The public is advised to remain vigilant. All levels of society must know how to reach the nearest gathering points," said BNPB's disaster data, information, and communication center acting head, Abdul Muhari, Friday.

The earthquakes occurred at two different points.

The first one happened in Garut at 1.30 a.m with a magnitude of 2.7. The epicenter was located 30 kilometers southwest of Garut, with a depth of 2 km.

The second one occurred in Pangandaran at 2.50 a.m. with a magnitude of 5.3. The epicenter was located 249 km southwest of Pangandaran, with a depth of 10 km.

"The two earthquakes did not trigger a tsunami. However, residents are asked to remain alert to the potential for aftershocks," said Abdul.

Abdul said that the BNPB was coordinating with local disaster mitigation agencies to get the latest information at the scenes. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Garut & Pangandaran Diguncang Gempa, BNPB: Tetap Waspada dan Siap Siaga