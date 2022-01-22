6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Sulawesi

jpnn.com, SULAWESI UTARA - A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked North Sulawesi on Saturday (22/1) morning.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded an earthquake with an epicenter 39 kilometers southeast of Melonguane in the Talaud Islands, 147 kilometers northeast of Tahuna in the Sangihe Islands, and 192 kilometers from Ondong in the Sitaro Islands.

It was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometers in the Talaud Islands.

The earthquake was at 3.67 north latitude and 126.82 east longitude.

In a statement, the BMKG confirmed that the earthquake had no potential for a tsunami. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

