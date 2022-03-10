West Java Produces 24,000 Tons of Waste Daily: Environment Agency
english.jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Residents of West Java produce more than 24,000 tons of waste every day, the West Java Environment Agency has reported.
The West Java administration seeks to handle waste by increasing the role of waste banks and mobilizing residents to manage waste.
"We also hope for public awareness to help solve this waste problem. We are the ones who produce waste, we are also the ones to solve it," said West Java Environment Agency head Prima Mayaningtyas at the commemoration of the 2022 National Waste Care Day in Bandung, Tuesday (8/3).
Prima said that there were already 1,616 waste banks in the West Java region.
Apart from sorting and processing waste, waste banks can also mobilize residents to handle their household waste.
"Not all of [the waste banks] are active. Yes, there are ups and downs," said Prima.
She said that local government was also collaborating with digital platforms such as Octopus, MySmash, Greeny, and Pointtrash to tackle the waste problem.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil stated the need for integrated waste management from upstream to downstream.
