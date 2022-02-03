4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Mandailing Natal

jpnn.com, MANDAILING NATAL - A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 shook Panggautan village, Natal district, Mandailing Natal regency, North Sumatra, Thursday (3/2) early morning.

Head of Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Region I in Medan, Darmawan, said the location of the earthquake was at coordinates 0.83 north latitude and 98.50 east longitude.

The exact location was 81 kilometers from South Nias at a depth of 45 kilometers.

"Observing the location of the epicenter and the depth of the hypocenter, the earthquake that occurred was a shallow due to subduction activity," said Darmawan in a written statement.

The vibrations reached Panggautan village, but the BMKG has not received any reports of damage to buildings.

Based on BMKG's monitoring, there has been no indication of aftershocks.

"We urge the public to remain calm and not be influenced by information that cannot be accounted for," Darmawan said. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Gempa Magnitudo 4,9 Guncang Mandailing Natal