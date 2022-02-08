Policewoman Escape Unrelated to Leaked Sex Tape: Police

JPNN.com

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 – 01:30 GMT+7
A female police officer in Manado has been missing for over 30 days / Credit: Instagram Forum Wartawan Polri

english.jpnn.com, MANADO - Many internet users have linked the disappearance of a policewoman in Manado with the spread of an alleged sex tape, the actor in which is assumed to be the officer.

The policewoman, First Brigadier C, has reportedly gone missing for more than 30 days.

North Sulawesi Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast immediately denied the relationship between her going missing and the alleged sex tape.

"The immoral video going viral on social media has nothing to do with First Brigadier C going missing," Jules said, Monday (7/2).

Moreover, added Jules, the identity of the actor in the alleged sex tape was unknown.

First Brigadier C has left her job since November 15, 2021 and has been in the Manado Police wanted list since January 31.

The Manado Police has proposed a disrespectful dismissal against the female officer for violating professional code of ethics. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

