Police Claim No Violence Against Wadas Villagers

english.jpnn.com, PURWOREJO - National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said that no violence had been carried out by police officers in the process of securing land for the construction of a dam in Wadas village, Bener district, Purworejo, Central Java, Tuesday (8/2).

"There was absolutely no violence by police members against the community, and everything went smoothly," Ramadhan told reporters, Wednesday (9/2), responding to the commotion that had occurred in Wadas.

The one-star general explained that some residents were against the construction of the dam, which had begun in 2018.

"On February 8, security measurements were carried out by Central Java Police personnel," he said.

Ramadhan said the Central Java Police had detained a number of residents, but he did not explain the reasons for the detention.

He added that residents who were detained had been returned to their respective families.

"One of the residents detained tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in isolation. The rest have been returned to their families," said Ramadhan.

As previously reported, 64 residents were detained by the Purworejo Police.