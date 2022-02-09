Police Claim No Violence Against Wadas Villagers
english.jpnn.com, PURWOREJO - National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said that no violence had been carried out by police officers in the process of securing land for the construction of a dam in Wadas village, Bener district, Purworejo, Central Java, Tuesday (8/2).
"There was absolutely no violence by police members against the community, and everything went smoothly," Ramadhan told reporters, Wednesday (9/2), responding to the commotion that had occurred in Wadas.
The one-star general explained that some residents were against the construction of the dam, which had begun in 2018.
"On February 8, security measurements were carried out by Central Java Police personnel," he said.
Ramadhan said the Central Java Police had detained a number of residents, but he did not explain the reasons for the detention.
He added that residents who were detained had been returned to their respective families.
"One of the residents detained tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in isolation. The rest have been returned to their families," said Ramadhan.
As previously reported, 64 residents were detained by the Purworejo Police.
Police said no violence had been carried out against residents in Wadas village.
RELATED NEWS
- Governor's Son Killed in Single Accident in Central Jakarta
- Jakarta May Add Up Covid-19 Beds to 22,000 as Omicron Worsens
- Policewoman Escape Unrelated to Leaked Sex Tape: Police
- Elementary School Teacher in Bandung Murdered in School Yard
- Government Raises PPKM Status in Greater Jakarta to Level 3
- Vendor Fined 10 times Bigger Than Mall Over Covid-19 Violations