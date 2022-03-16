JPNN.com

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 – 16:48 GMT+7
Papuan Police Officer Anthon Matatula Killed, Dumped into River
Papuan Police chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri / Credit: ANTARA, Evarukdijati

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - Police have arrested three of the five alleged perpetrators who killed Second Brigadier Anthon Matatula, a police member in Jayapura, Papua.

Papuan Police chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri confirmed the arrest of the alleged killers, who were identified with the initials DK, YG, and NK.

"The other two perpetrators are still at large," said Mathius in Jayapura, Tuesday (15/3).

According to the alleged perpetrators, the incident occurred on February 28 at around 2 a.m. local time.

At that time, Anthon, who was under the influence of alcohol, was driving a motorbike and crashed into the perpetrators' car.

Not accepting that their car was hit, the perpetrators then attacked the policeman to death.

After that, Anthon's body was dumped into the Tami River, which is on the Koya-Arso border.

The police have deployed several members to conduct a search.

TAGS   Papuan Police Anthon Matatula Tami River murder

