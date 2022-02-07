Policewoman in Manado Wanted After Leaving Work for Over 30 Days
english.jpnn.com, MANADO - A female police officer in Manado, identified as First Brigadier C, is being hunted by the North Sulawesi Police after reportedly missing and leaving work for more than 30 days.
"The person concerned has left her job without permission for more than 30 consecutive days," North Sulawesi Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast told JPNN.com, Sunday (6/2).
He said First Brigadier C had not served in the police force since November 2021.
"She has been on the Manado Police wanted list since January 31," said Jules.
The Manado Police have proposed disrespectful dismissal against First Brigadier C over the violation of professional code of ethics.
In addition, the North Sulawesi Police have formed a joint team to search for her. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Tim Gabungan dari Polres dan Polda Memburu Polwan Cantik Briptu C
