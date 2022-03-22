Five People Wanted After Burning 20 Shophouses in Dekai Yahukimo

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - The police are still looking for the alleged perpetrators who burned 20 shop houses during a recent demonstration in Dekai Yahukimo.

Papua Police spokesman Senior Commissioner AM Kamal said that investigators had identified several perpetrators from a suspect's statement.

"Suspect L has mentioned five names who were involved in the arson," said Kamal, Tuesday (22/3) morning.

He said that the five names were now wanted.

When asked whether the perpetrators were part of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), Kamal could not confirm.

A demonstration in Yahukimo, which was attended by around 1,000 residents, ended in anarchism. As a result, two demonstrators were killed, namely Yakob Deal (30) and Erson Weipsa (22).

A police officer, First Brigadier Muhammad Andi, was critically injured after being attacked using stones and sharp weapons. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)

