Five People Wanted After Burning 20 Shophouses in Dekai Yahukimo
english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - The police are still looking for the alleged perpetrators who burned 20 shop houses during a recent demonstration in Dekai Yahukimo.
Papua Police spokesman Senior Commissioner AM Kamal said that investigators had identified several perpetrators from a suspect's statement.
"Suspect L has mentioned five names who were involved in the arson," said Kamal, Tuesday (22/3) morning.
He said that the five names were now wanted.
When asked whether the perpetrators were part of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), Kamal could not confirm.
A demonstration in Yahukimo, which was attended by around 1,000 residents, ended in anarchism. As a result, two demonstrators were killed, namely Yakob Deal (30) and Erson Weipsa (22).
A police officer, First Brigadier Muhammad Andi, was critically injured after being attacked using stones and sharp weapons. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)
Five people who were involved in the arson involving 20 shop houses in Dekai Yahukimo are still at large.
