23 Flight Passengers Arriving in Manado Test Positive for Covid-19

jpnn.com, MANADO - At least 23 domestic flight passengers arriving at Manado's Sam Ratulangi Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to North Sulawesi Covid-19 task force spokesman Steaven Dandel.

The passengers underwent a rapid test on Tuesday (1/2).

"The domestic travelers came from Jakarta, Makassar, and Surabaya," Steaven said in Manado.

The North Sulawesi Health Agency has carried out inspections at the Sam Ratulangi Airport, the Manado Port, the Mobile Spot, as well as in regencies and cities.

At Sam Ratulangi Airport, 1,231 people were tested, 23 of whom came out positive. About 150 people were tested at the Manado Port and 40 others at the Mobile Spot, none of whom had the virus. Meanwhile, out of 889 people tested in regencies and cities, three were positive.

"The 23 passengers who tested positive have been isolated at the health training center and the Maumbi isolation house," Steaven said.

Steaven urged the public to implement strict health protocols and get vaccinated. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

